Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,474,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.40. 159,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449,909. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

