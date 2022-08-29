Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.80. 672,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542,721. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $420.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

