Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.18. 74,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,692. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.