Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

