Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.37. 800,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,974,047. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

