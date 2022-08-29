Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 140,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,153,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $270.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.