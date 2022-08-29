Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sysco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

