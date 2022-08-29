Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.51. 11,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,692. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.41.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

