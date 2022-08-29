Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,427 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,258. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.54. 23,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,458. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.67, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

