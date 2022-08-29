Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 82,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.