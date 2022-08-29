Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 82,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.