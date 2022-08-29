Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 38.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,607,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.46. 88,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.53. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 201.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

