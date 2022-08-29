Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 41.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 37.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Block by 10,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. 243,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,575,891. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $276.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Block to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,813 shares of company stock worth $26,201,618. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

