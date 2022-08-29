Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 6,875 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.17 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

