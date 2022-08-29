Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

NVDA stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.67. 859,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,256,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

