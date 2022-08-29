Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.55 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 219,244 shares of company stock valued at $301,763. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

