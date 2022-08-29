Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.55 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
