Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Up 4.4%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.04. 6,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 533,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $5,363,137.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

