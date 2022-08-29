Bright Union (BRIGHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,470.00

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bright Union has a market capitalization of $316,268.33 and approximately $13,470.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bright Union coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bright Union has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bright Union Profile
