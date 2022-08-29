Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $24.88 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06.
About Brighthouse Financial
