Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $24.88 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.