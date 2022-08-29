Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up to $7.71

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.90. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 229 shares.

BRLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $743.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,536,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

