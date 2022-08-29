Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 238,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

