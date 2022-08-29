Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after acquiring an additional 431,695 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,227,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,672,000 after acquiring an additional 646,947 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,082,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,139,000 after purchasing an additional 913,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL opened at $28.27 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.