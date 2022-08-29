Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $203.63

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.63.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $182.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

