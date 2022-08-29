Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $145.95

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

