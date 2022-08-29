Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $5,058.33

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,058.33.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.71 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

