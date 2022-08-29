Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $318.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $178.36.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

