Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $318.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $178.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
