Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BY opened at $22.51 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $844.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,635.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,901.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,635.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,901.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,043 shares of company stock worth $572,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

