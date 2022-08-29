Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 30.5% This Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $32,979.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00741107 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

