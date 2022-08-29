ByteNext Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,052.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $263,949.43 and approximately $18,052.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ByteNext Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
