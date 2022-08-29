ByteNext Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,052.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $263,949.43 and approximately $18,052.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.72 or 0.02818306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00822259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

