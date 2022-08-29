Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00274344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001061 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002455 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,329,369 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

