Cabana LLC Sells 6,001 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cabana LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cabana LLC owned 28.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.88. 23,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.