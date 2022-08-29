CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.86.

CACI stock opened at $275.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.31 and its 200-day moving average is $282.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CACI International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

