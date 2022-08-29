Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $259,847.78 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40.

On Thursday, July 28th, Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12.

CDNS stock traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $174.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,450. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

