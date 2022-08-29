CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00. The company traded as low as C$24.40 and last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 340890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.04.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.35.

CAE Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$941.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

