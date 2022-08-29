CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00. The company traded as low as C$24.40 and last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 340890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.04.
CAE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.35.
CAE Trading Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
