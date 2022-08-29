Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

CLBS stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.