Callisto Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,290.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $10,290.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.84 or 0.07490773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00161529 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

