Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at UBS Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

