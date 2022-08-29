Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

