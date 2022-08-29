Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) a C$6.25 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 price target on InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.59.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.