Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.15 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 1.13.

Lucero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF opened at 0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.51. Lucero Energy has a 52-week low of 0.18 and a 52-week high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

