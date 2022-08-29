Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDPYF. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

