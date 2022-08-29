Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BK stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.60. The company had a trading volume of 83,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.53 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$11.55 and a twelve month high of C$15.99.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Featured Stories

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

