Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Acadian Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045,070 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $279,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,128,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,615,000 after buying an additional 1,594,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,891,000 after buying an additional 1,340,152 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,999. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

