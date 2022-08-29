Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

CBWBF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

