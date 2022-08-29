Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,412. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders bought a total of 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

