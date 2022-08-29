Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.54.

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,838. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.11 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.30.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

