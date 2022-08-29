Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 59,151 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 230,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,243,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $205.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,484. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

