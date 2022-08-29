Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 21,846 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.36% of JetBlue Airways worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 556,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.97. 102,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.