Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPXWF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

