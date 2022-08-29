Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Capstone Companies Trading Up 18.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,024. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.65. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
About Capstone Companies
