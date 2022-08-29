Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Carbon Streaming stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -98.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

